Ferrari Threatened With Legal Action And Seizure Of Car Over Alleged Tobacco Promotion

The start of the 2020 Formula 1 season is just a couple of weeks away and teams have already started to unveil their new car for the new season. Recently, Ferrari revealed their new F1 car SF1000 during a glitzy ceremony. During the unveiling of the car, Team Principal Mattia Binotto said that the name SF1000 is to celebrate the year in which Ferrari will contest their 1,000th Formula 1 World Championship event.

F1: Ferrari could face legal action

An Italian consumer rights group Codacons is preparing legal action against Ferrari over the Mission Winnow logos which were displayed on the SF1000. The non-profit organisation has also demanded the seizure of the new F1 car, claiming it is unlawfully promoting tobacco products. Mission Winnow is an initiative backed by tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International. Codacons, in a statement, has claimed that it has the backing of Italy’s Ministry of Health.

F1: Ferrari tobacco promotion

Ferrari first ran the Mission Winnow logos at the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix but dropped the ‘Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’ team name at 11 of last year’s 21 races, including the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari was also forced to ditch the name and logo at last year's Australian Grand Prix when the country's health department considered the scheme as a clever ploy to circumvent anti-tobacco rules in Australia.

F1: Sebastian Vettel to remain with Ferrari in the 2021 F1 season

Binotto also said that Sebastian Vettel will remain Ferrari's 'first choice' driver for the future. This is despite reports that Lewis Hamilton could be joining the Italian racing team. Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and the German's contract ends at the end of the coming season. Recently, reports have emerged that Lewis Hamilton has been offered a lucrative contract by Mercedes to extend his stay with the British racing team.

