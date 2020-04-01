French Open 1989 Winner Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tennis great John McEnroe's younger brother Patrick McEnroe recently confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The tennis commentator and former French Open doubles champion announced the news in a video posted on his Twitter account. The ongoing tennis season has been currently suspended due to coronavirus outbreak. The entire clay court season was also wiped out due to the coronavirus.

Patrick McEnroe speaks about testing coronavirus

In his video, Patrick McEnroe said that after he experienced some minor symptoms about 10 or 11 days ago, his tests came back positive. However, he feels fine after his symptoms have passed. He further added that he is an example of someone who has been able to fight through it and he is doing absolutely fine. His thoughts and prayers are with people who are struggling with this disease.

Patrick McEnroe tennis career

Patrick McEnroe is a familiar presence on ESPN as he is seen alongside his older brother John McEnroe. However, Patrick McEnroe did not enjoy the same level of success as John McEnroe did. His best moment of the career came when he became the World No.3 in doubles and won the men’s doubles at the French Open in 1989. He also reached the semi-finals of the 1991 Australian Open in the men's singles event. Following his retirement from playing, he took over from John as the USA Davis Cup captain and led his team to the title in 2007.

French Open: When will the tournament take place?

The French Open will now become the final Grand Slam tournament of the year after the French Tennis Federation decided to reschedule the event from May to September. The French Open 2020 will now be played from September 20 to October 4 after the event was originally scheduled to be held from May 24-June 7. The new schedule for the French Open could see as many as 18 events get cancelled due to it being sandwiched between the US Open and the Laver Cup.

