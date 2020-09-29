French Open 2020: Where To Watch In Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia And South-East Asia?

As the French Open 2020 gets underway, fans around the world can expect a spectacular tournament with many records at stake. Fan favourite and 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal is back in action after a long hiatus and is on his way to a 13th title at Roland Garros, along with a 20th Grand Slam title. Women's champion Serena Williams is on a historic run for a 24th Grand Slam title, a record that will put her on equal footing with Margaret Court.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will be on the hunt for a second French Open title to complete his second career Grand Slam. Here is how fans can follow all the action from Asia and Australia.

How to watch the French Open live in Australia?

Fans down under can watch the French Open on Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), in HD and for free. They can also watch the French Open live in Australia on the Fox Sports TV channel, which will be a paid service. A French Open live stream will also be available in the Fox Sports app. While last year's Women's singles champion Ash Barty would've been a fan favourite in the country, she has chosen not to defend her title this year. Fand can now look forward to Astra Sharma and Daria Gavrilova in the Women's draw. Men's single hopeful John Millman was defeated in Round 1 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

How to watch the French Open live in Asia?

Fans in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, China, and other South-East Asian countries can also cheer on their favourites. The French Open will be available in China on a paid basis on the TV channels CMG and CCTV. Fox Sports Asia will air the Clay-court Grand Slam in Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia on their app as well as on TV. This will also be a paid TV streaming service.

In Japan, TV Tokyo will provide a free to air French Open live stream service. Wowow a private satellite broadcasting service will also be providing full coverage of the French Open 2020 in Japan on a paid basis. South Korean fans can also watch the French open on the JTCB3 Fox Sports channel. Kei Nishikori and Y. Nishioka will be the Asian fan favourites in the Men's singles draw.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter