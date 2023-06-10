French open: Carlos Alcaraz' insane shot gets appreciated by Novak Djokovic - WATCH

On Friday, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz squared off in the semi-final of the French Open. The match was seen as the battle between the old guard and the young blood and also the final before the final. With all the hype the match garnered, it can be gauged that it was living up the expectations until Alcaraz incurred a devastating leg injury. In the end, the veteran toppled in four sets. However, Alcaraz still had a memorable tournament as he reached the semi-final without any hassle. In the final too, the Spaniard showcased a dazzling display to take a set from the new world number 1, moreover, on one instance he played an insane winner, which even perplexed Djokovic.

In the injury-stricken French Open Semi-Final, Novak Djokovic got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (6-3. 5-7, 6-1, 6-1). With the win the Serb reached a record 34th Grand Slam Final and is in on course to become the first player in modern tennis to win 23 Grand Slam Titles. The match against Alcaraz had all the ingredients to become a classic as both men had won a set apiece. But then came the biggest moment of the match in the form of Alcaraz picking up an excruciating cramp. The 2022 US Open Champion took time out to get some treatment but the damage was seemingly done as following that Djokovic dictated the game and won the match to enter yet another French Open Final.

Read | 'Reminds Me Of Someone..': Novak Djokovic Lists Out Similarities Between Alcaraz And Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz' insane shot gets appreciated by Novak Djokovic

While he could not prevail over the Serbian, Carlos Alcaraz still was the bearer of the shot of the day. During the second set, when the score was 1-1, Alcaraz served and one of the game's greatest-ever returners passed with equal ferocity. The back and forth began and after a couple more exchanges, Novak sensed a winner and decided to deliver a drop shot, Alcaraz reached on time to stay in the point but Djoker saw the open space and sent the ball for the win. However, Alcaraz showcased tenacity and scurried hard to pull off an incredible forehand shot. The shot landed in and the crowd enjoyed it. Djokovic also acknowledged the effort of his opponent.

The incredible game of tennis is filled with such joys, and while Alcaraz exited without the win, the shot exclaims that the future of the game is in safe hands.