The French Open 2023 is at its business end and today the much-anticipated semi-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take place. The winner of the match will not just set foot inside the final of the Roland Garros and will also exit the court as the World No.1 of the sport. While Alcaraz is already the number one seed, Djokovic has the opportunity to once again claim the title.

Quite possibly! the biggest match of the Clay season will go about today. It is the old contest between a Spaniard and a Serbian, but with a tweak, the Spanish international is not Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz, who is seen as the talisman of the new generation will take on the old guard and will face the challenge of stopping Djokovic in his contention to reach the undisputed GOAT status.

It is a conundrum of the ages. Does youth trump experience? Or vice-versa?



All will be revealed on Day 13!#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match not just for French Open but for World No.1 title

With a win over Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic could extend his record of reaching 33 Grand Slam finals. Moreover, victory will not only guide him towards a 34th major final but will make take him to the number 1 spot in the ATP rankings once again. Djokovic is also chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam Championship, a number which will give him a lead over arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Thus, with so much on the stake Djokovic is set to face perhaps the biggest challenge of the season in the form of Carlos Alcaraz. Both the men have showcased a similar trajectory in the tournament and have won all the matches without any trouble, dropping only 1 respectively in the process. As for the head-to-head record, Djokovic and Alcaraz have crossed paths only once before, during the ATP tour, and there Alcaraz got the better of Novak.

While Alcaraz is 1-0 ahead in the head-to-head but there is no substitute for experience which the 36-year-old Djokovic has tons of with him. So, with all this on the line will it be the Veteran, who will once again prevail or the youngster will state that the new era has begun? Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz will take place later in the day. For all the live updates of the match stay with republicworld.com.