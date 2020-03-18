Roger Federer Faces Tough Call To Host Laver Cup After Sudden French Open Postponement

Following the recent announcement regarding the schedule of the French Open, the fourth edition of the Roger Federer- backed Laver Cup is under threat due to overlapping of the schedule. The Laver Cup will witness some of the world's finest players in Boston between September 25-27. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020.

French Open postponed: Here's what the organisers had to say

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

An official statement from Roland Garros says that the decision was made in the interest of both the community of professional tennis players, whose 2020 season has already been compromised as well as tennis fans. It has also been announced that any tickets already purchased will either be refunded or exchanged to take into account the new dates of Roland Garros 2020. Roland Garros has also assured that they will give details about how to do this in a subsequent press release. Change in dates could see Roger Federer taking part in the event after recovering from injury.

French Open postponed: Laver Cup announcement regarding the schedule

Laver Cup statement on schedule. pic.twitter.com/wMWUVOnhtz — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) March 18, 2020

The Laver Cup is planning to go ahead as scheduled in 2020 despite the new French Open dates overlapping the tournament schedule. In a statement released by Laver Cup, it said that the announcement came as a surprise to them and their partners – Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It also wrote that at this time, they want their fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that they intend to hold the Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled.

French Open postponed: US Open likely to follow suit if situation doesn't improve soon

An update on the 2020 US Open. pic.twitter.com/YfhnsKdvBD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 17, 2020

Following the French Open announcement, the US Open might also follow the same path as their organizers claimed that it is open to the “possibility of moving the tournament to a later date". They added that they would make such a move only after full consultation with other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and their partners, including the Laver Cup.

