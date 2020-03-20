The Debate
Grigor Dimitrov NOT To Reunite With Ex-flame Maria Sharapova In July 2020 California Event

Tennis News

Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov follows in the footsteps of ex-flame Maria Sharapova and signs for Orange County Breakers for the World Team Tennis 2020 in July.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has signed a franchise player contract with the Orange County Breakers for the World Team Tennis 2020 season. Dimitrov followed in the footsteps of ex-flame and Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who also signed for the Breakers for the upcoming season. However, fans won't see the Grigor Dimitrov Maria Sharapova partnership in action after the Russian announced her sudden retirement from the sport.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sania Mirza Criticizes Sudden French Open Rescheduling Decision

Grigor Dimitrov signs for Orange County Breakers follows ex-flame Maria Sharapova's footsteps

Grigor Dimitrov had of his finest seasons in professional tennis last season. The Bulgarian defeated Roger Federer in a five-set thriller in the US Open that saw him jump back into the top 25 after being outside the Top 50 bracket. On Friday, the Orange County Breakers announced that Grigor Dimitrov signed a franchise player contract with the 2017 champions. The Bulgarian ace will make his debut for the Breakers on July 28. Grigor Dimitrov follows in the footsteps of ex-girlfriend Maria Sharapova, who in December had confirmed her participation for the Breakers, continuing her eight-year association with World Team Tennis. 

Also Read: Coronavirus: Isolated Eugenie Bouchard Sparks Meltdown After Wanting A Boyfriend

Maria Sharapova retirement: Grigor Dimitrov Maria Sharapova won't reunite after the Russian announced retirement

The Grigor Dimitrov Maria Sharapova duo won't reunite at the Orange County breakers after the franchise confirmed that the Russian won't be taking part in the WTT 2020. The 2014 French Open winner announced her retirement in February 2020. The Australian Open 2020 was her last appearance at a professional tennis event. The Breakers officially announced on Thursday that the Russian star won't be participating in the 2020 World Team tennis, ending her eight-year association with the tournament, while also ending any chances of the Grigor Dimitrov Maria Sharapova duo reuniting on the field.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Informed About French Open Delay Prior To Official Announcement: Report

Also Read: French Open Postponed: As Many As 18 Events Face Cancellation Due To Scheduling Disaster

