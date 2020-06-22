Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For COVID-19, Apologises For 'any Harm Caused'

Grigor Dimitrov announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, June 22 and apologised for "any harm caused" due to the illness. Dimitrov played in an exhibition tournament this week, losing heavily on Saturday. The tournament final was to be played on Sunday evening, and it was immediately announced that the final will be canceled.

Dimitrov tests positive

In an update on his social media account, the Bulgarian Tennis played said, "I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

Dimitrov is likely to have been in contact with many people over the past few days at the exhibition tournament that was promoted by Novak Djokovic. It is likely that all players, officials, and other contacts will be tested for the virus. The tournament was played in Belgrade in front of packed stadiums without any social distancing maintained. Djokovic had been scheduled to play Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the final.

Tournament organisers said that at the back of Dimitrov's medical condition and as a precaution measure, the tournament final had been canceled.

"At all times we have strictly followed the epidemiological measures in place with the countries where the Adria Tour was organised. None of the people involved in the organisation and who have been in contact with Grigor have any symptoms. However, we are in close contact with health authorities in order to insure that all people who were in contact with Grigor Dimitrov will be tested tonight. Since we do not want to risk, we decided to cancel the Final match. The concert of Peter Graso, which was supposed to take place after the final match, was also canceled. For the organizers of the Adria Tour, the health of all participants and visitor comes first," a statement from the Adria Tour read.

Dimitrov is the first high profile tennis player to test positive for COVID-19. The developments take place in a week when US Open was given the green light to be held later this year, albeit without fans and under a strict set of guidelines.

