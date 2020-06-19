Novak Djokovic Less Hesistant To Play In US Open After Further USTA Convincing

With the United States Tennis Association (USTA) officials coming out with updates on safety precautions while hosting the US Open 2020, World No.1 Novak Djokovic has now become less reluctant to take part in the tournament. The USTA on Wednesday came out its plans to host the tournament as per its original August schedule.

Earlier New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had said on Tuesday that the US Open 2020 tennis tournament will be held on its scheduled dates starting on 31st August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States Tennis Association has also decided to go forward the event but without spectators as well as an okay from the state authorities.

Novak Djokovic on playing at US Open 2020

While speaking to ESPN, Novak Djokovic said that he would love to play the US Open 2020 hoping that there's going to be a better scenario and safety measures will loosen up a bit. He also said that he is going to wait a bit and see how it all turns out and currently he cannot tell whether he would participate or not.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both doubted the US Open 2020 taking place due to COVID-19, which had brought the tennis calendar to a standstill. Recently, Novak Djokovic while speaking to RTS claimed that the restrictions in place for US Open 2020 are “extreme” and not sustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic. The specific restriction he was referring to was the rule where only one coach is allowed to travel with a player. He further stated that he would rather focus on playing in the French Open 2020, which is currently scheduled to start from September 27.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal had said that for the US Open 2020 to happen, it all depends on how the situation is going to be in New York in a couple of months. He had also said that there are two key requirements. Firstly, the assurance about being protected from coronavirus and secondly, everyone must be able to fly internationally. He said that players won't come back until the situation is completely safe enough in terms of health.

US Open schedule

Recently, the USTA released the US Open schedule, which will start with the Citi Open in Washington DC. The Citi Open will be followed by the Western & Southern Open and the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event in Flushing Meadows in the lead up to US Open. The US Open is scheduled from August 31 to September 13.

French Open 2020 schedule

Following the completion of US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will then have a chance to concentrate on clay season starting with the Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, which will take place in the month of September. The French Open 2020, the second major of the season which was originally scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7, has been rescheduled to be held from September 27 to October 11 in Paris. While Rafael Nadal is the defending champion, Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his second title.

