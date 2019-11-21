Premier League: Granit Xhaka Can Move To Italian-giants On Loan From Arsenal

According to reports, Granit Xhaka is all set to leave Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window and is expected to join AC Milan or Inter Milan on loan. Xhaka was a regular starter for Unai Emery until his recent brawl with Arsenal fans on October 2019. The former captain later apologised for his behaviour towards the supporters. However, he was soon sacked from captaincy duties. Xhaka is yet to feature for Arsenal since their game against Crystal Palace. While some fans are supporting the player, many of them want the Swiss player to leave the Emirates. Well, Xhaka's exit looks evident.

Premier League: Granit Xhaka has already played his last game for Arsenal?

The 27-year-old midfielder is a player of high calibre and possesses the potential to end up in any top side in Europe. He is also rumoured to join Newcastle if he desires to stay in the English Premier League. Xhaka's Switzerland-teammate, Fabian Schar, also plays for Newcastle and he can play a big role to help his side get hold of Granit. According to a tabloid, Xhaka was also rumoured to have joined his former team Borussia Monchengladbach. However, that deal has fallen through.

Steve Bruce is interested in bringing Granit Xhaka to Newcastle on loan in January, as per reports. He hopes his friendship with compatriot Fabian Schär could give him a chance of bringing the Arsenal skipper to the North East #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 15, 2019

When asked about the chances of Granit Xhaka playing for the Gunners Unai again, Emery could not give a clear answer. Emery said that it is the responsibility of the manager to look out for the welfare of the team and they need a player like Xhaka. He also added that he is not sure whether the midfielder is going to play for them again.

Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016 and has featured in 107 games, scoring a total of 12 goals for the club.

Patrick Vieira comes in support of Xhaka

Patrick Vieira on Granit Xhaka: 'I feel sorry for him because he's going through a really difficult period and really difficult time at Arsenal. But I think we have to remind ourselves that he's achieve a lot since he's [been] at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect' pic.twitter.com/bFp59HX05Q — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) November 12, 2019

