How To Buy Tickets For Roland-Garros? French Open 2020 Tickets On Sale

The French Open 2020 was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roland-Garros 2020 has now been scheduled to take place from September 21 to October 2021. While there have been concerns regarding the attendance of fans at sporting events, the French Federation has confirmed that it has prepared a safety protocol that aims to protect spectators attending the historic edition of the French Open 2020. With the Roland Garros 2020 schedule confirmed, tickets for the same initially went on sale from July 9. Here’s how to buy tickets for Roland-Garros 2020 online.

How to buy tickets for Roland-Garros?

Roland Garros tickets first went on sale on July 9. However, only FFT-licensed clubs were eligible to purchase the French Open 2020 tickets then. Roland-Garros tickets have been made available for the general public from July 16 and here’s how to buy tickets for Roland-Garros. Currently, Roland-Garros tickets can be bought by the FFT members, the general public and people with disabilities. The information on how to resell the French Open 2020 tickets and E-tickets will be made available in the future.

For fans wondering how to buy tickets for Roland-Garros 2020, they can go to the official French Open 2020 website. Interested buyers will then have to set up an account on the website, following which they can purchase tickets for French Open 2020. However, only a limited time period will be given to fans to finalize their purchase, with a green banner at the top of the screen indicating how much time is left to finalize the French Open 2020 ticket purchase. The option to book a corporate hospitality package for Roland-Garros 2020 will be made available in the future as well.

French Open 2020 tickets info

While there is no limit on the number of French Open 2020 tickets you can buy for the qualifying rounds, there is a maximum cap for the main draw of Roland-Garros 2020. The ticketing cap for Roland-Garros has been fixed at 12 tickets for the entire tournament, and a maximum of four/day per person. Similarly, for the main courts, fans can order up to four tickets for the entire duration of Roland-Garros and just two tickets for the men’s singles final of French Open 2020.

Roland-Garros 2020 safety guidelines

Only 50-60 percent of the total capacity is still up for sale. This is in line with the safety precautions and guidelines that will be followed at French Open 2020. Fans will also be expected to leave every alternate seat empty at Roland-Garros 2020.

Image Courtesy: AP