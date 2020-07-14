Angelique Kerber Became The First German Since Steffi Graf To Win Wimbledon OTD In 2018

The Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber Wimbledon 2018 finals will always remain special for Angelique Kerber who not only won her maiden title on grass that year but also became the first German women's player since Steffi Graf in 1996 to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish. The Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber final saw the German tennis star overcame her American opponent 6-3, 6-3 in the finals to lift the title.

For Serena Williams, the Wimbledon 2018 finals were a case of so near and yet so far. The final provided a perfect opportunity for the former World No. 1 to lift her 24th Grand Slam title and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams, but Serena Williams fell short at the final hurdle. The win in the Wimbledon 2018 finals also helped Angelique Kerber avenge her defeat against Serena Williams in the 2016 Wimbledon title match.

Wimbledon 2018 finals: Highlights from Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber

The Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber final began with both the players exchanging breaks in the initial stages of the first set. While Serena Williams was struggling to get into a rhythm, Angelique Kerber turned the heat on her opponent whenever she was presented with an opportunity to score points. While Serena Williams could only win 14 percent of her second-serve points, Angelique Kerber made her second serve count, winning 57 percent of her service points in the first sets.

While the first six games of Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber saw both players not giving each other a chance to break the serve, it was the German who made the move by not only holding onto her serve but also by breaking Serena Williams down to take the lead in the first set. Serena Williams did try hard to mount a comeback, but Angelique Kerber closed the first set without much trouble.

The second set of the Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber final went a similar way as Kerber continued her dominance over Serena Williams. In the sixth game, Kerber broke Williams' serve to take a 4-2 lead once again and the German closed out the set at 6-3 and won the Wimbledon 2018 finals.

(COVER IMAGE: AP)