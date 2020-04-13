Leander Paes Ends Mahesh Bhupathi Rivalry With Sholay Song In 'Playing Together' Post

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an India lockdown resulting in all sporting events across the globe coming to a halt. Amidst the lockdown, Leander Paes has challenged his fans and followers with the 'Frying Pan Challenge', where the Indian tennis ace can be seeing volleying the tennis ball with a frying pan. On Sunday, Paes clubbed his and Mahesh Bhupathi's videos of taking up the 'Frying Pan' challenge in a funny response to fans who want the duo to start playing together.

Also Read: Coco Gauff Struggles To Complete Roger Federer's 'Tennis At Home' Challenge; Watch Video

Leander Paes shares witty playing together video with Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes enjoyed a successful doubles pairing winning multiple Grand Slams on the court together. On Sunday, Paes clubbed his video of the 'Frying Pan Challenge' with Bhupathi’s in response to fans online who want the duo to reunite at the Olympics 2020. The video also features the famous song Yeh Dosti Hum Na Todenge from the 1975 movie Sholay in a tribute to the Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes partnership on and off the court.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhupathi Hails Leander Paes' 'No Look' Skill For Pulling Off 'Frying Pan Challenge'

For all those who wanted to see us playing together... 🎾🍳😂 @Maheshbhupathi pic.twitter.com/i1gmdfbDAZ — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 12, 2020

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes partnership at a glance

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes partnership was one of the most successful doubles partnerships in the late 1990s and 2000s. The duo was fondly dubbed as 'The Indian Express' won three Grand Slams together and appeared in six year-end finals. The Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes partnership won the doubles championships at the 2006 Asian Games. The Indian Express has a 303-103 career record together and holds the Davis Cup record for 24 consecutive wins.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Respond To Roger Federer's Challenge: Watch

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes partnership: Off-field issues and retirement

Despite their fruitful partnership on the court, the duo have had their issues and split up in 2002 before reuniting in 2011. ending a nine-year gap at ATP events. Leander Paes wanted to partner with Mahesh Bhupathi at the 2012 London Olympics but both Bhupati and his partner Rohan Bopanna denied meaning Paes partnered with Vishnu Vardhan. Mahesh Bhupathi retired from Tennis in 2016 and became the non-playing captain Indian Davis Cup team. Peas is still active but had earlier announced that 2020 would be his last year as a pro.

Also Read: Want Feedback From Federer? Tweet Him Your Volleying Video