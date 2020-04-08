Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Respond To Roger Federer's Challenge: Watch

After losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, World No.4 Roger Federer has not stepped onto the tennis court. He underwent knee surgery recently and was set to miss out on the French Open since he was aiming to make a return at the Wimbledon Championships in June. However, with Wimbledon getting cancelled, Roger Federer's return to the court is set to take longer than expected due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Roger Federer recently created his own quarantine challenge by posting a fun drill via his Twitter account and asking top sportspersons to showcase their own home training routine.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Lauds 'rival' Novak Djokovic For Generous Contribution To Spanish Relief Fund

Roger Federer challenges Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev

The latest Roger Federer challenge video witnesses the Swiss ace practising a solo drill wherein he is knocking the ball against a wall while standing not too far away from it. In the video, he also tagged other sportspersons and celebrities such as Novak Djokovic, Thierry Henry, Lewis Hamilton, Virat Kohli etc. World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were quick to respond to this Roger Federer challenge and posted their response on their own Instagram handle.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Beats Brother Marko In Fun Tennis Game At Home; Watch Video

Novak Djokovic responds to Roger Federer Challenge

Novak Djokovic looked well on track to match the Roger Federer challenge on his Instagram live video and in the second story, he can be seen just waving his racquet in the air against the wall, while someone bounces the ball in the background.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Pledges €1 Million For Coronavirus Fight In Serbia

Alexander Zverev responds to the Roger Federer challenge too

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev was not too keen on replicating the Roger Federer challenge. In fact, he decided to post a challenge of his own. In his Instagram live story, he can be seen asking for suggestions from his fans.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Wins Hearts On Instagram For Another Noble Gesture Towards Australian People

Novak Djokovic fight against coronavirus

Recently, World No.1 Novak Djokovic not only donated money towards the relief fund set up by Rafael Nadal but also made a $1.1 million contribution to help people in Serbia. By making that contribution, Novak Djokovic joined the list of other athletes who have donated huge sums towards the fight against the pandemic. Novak Djokovic's contribution was used to help in the purchase of ventilators and other essential medical equipment back in Serbia.



