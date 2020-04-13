Mahesh Bhupathi Hails Leander Paes' 'No Look' Skill For Pulling Off 'Frying Pan Challenge'

With the entire tennis season coming to a halt due to coronavirus, tennis players are spending time at home with their families as well as keeping themselves fit to play once the season gets underway. Apart from keeping themselves in shape, tennis players are trying their hand at various challenges. Former doubles player Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday took to Twitter and posted a video of his own version of 'Frying Pan Challenge'. Mahesh Bhupathi's latest video was a response to India's tennis great Leander Paes 'Frying Pan Challenge' video, which he attempted at home recently.

Mahesh Bhupathi responds to Leander Paes 'Frying Pan Challenge'

Leander Paes, in the latest video posted by the ATP on its Twitter handle, can be seen holding a pan and playing volleys against a wall. He can be seen speaking to the camera while issuing the challenge. Mahesh Bhupathi was quick to respond to his former doubles partner Leander Paes with a tweet which said

Guy can volley with anything 😳😇 https://t.co/J0ssEg6334 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 8, 2020

We were taught well Hesh! Where’s your video at?! 😉🎾🍳 https://t.co/90aGQFntas — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 9, 2020

Leander Paes also replied back to Mahesh Bhupathi by saying that both of them were taught well and urged his former doubles partner to post his own video of the 'Frying Pan Challenge'. Amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus, Mahesh Bhupathi took up the challenge and posted a video on his Twitter account on Thursday. In his tweet, he wrote that he tried Leander Paes' 'No look' style in the challenge by talking to the camera and simultaneously playing without looking at the ball, but he doesn’t have that kind of skill. So he decided to go down in size and attempted the challenge with a mini frying pan to make it challenging.

@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging 😇🎾 🍳 pic.twitter.com/xJRUzXSxXs — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 9, 2020

Mahesh Bhupathi heartbroken after Wimbledon cancelled

Mahesh Bhupathi, in an exclusive interview with WION, revealed that as a tennis fan, he felt heartbroken by the Wimbledon cancelled news. He said that even though he has retired, he has spent every summer in London watching matches at SW-19. He added that the Wimbledon cancelled decision was expected given how serious the situation is due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhupathi is hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming months and the sport will return soon.

