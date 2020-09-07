M Sakkari Vs Serena Williams: US Open 2020 Round Of 16 Live Streaming In India

Serena Williams is all set to take on Greece's Maria Sakkari for a place in the quarter-finals of US Open 2020. The No.3 seed will seek to avenge her round of 16 loss to Sakkari at the recently concluded Cincinnati Open. In what was the pair's first meeting, Williams lost the encounter 5-7, 7-6, 6-1, giving Sakkari a 1-0 head to head advantage coming into the game.

US Open 2020: M Sakkari vs Serena Williams preview

Coming into the tournament, Serena Williams will be aiming for a record 7th US Open Women's singles title. She currently shares the top stop with Chris Evert both of whom have won 6 US Open titles. Williams will also look to add to her already impressive 23 Grand Slam titles; the most by any player, male or female, in the Open Era of Tennis. She also boasts an impressive hardcourt record, winning 13 of her 23 Grand Slams on hardcourt. On her way to the round of 16 at US Open 2020, Williams has defeated compatriots Sloane Stephens, K. Ahn and Russian M. Gasparyan.

Despite the records, it's worth noting that Williams' last Grand Slam win was the Australian Open in 2017. In her last appearance at the US Open in 2019, Williams lost 3-6, 5-7 to Canada's Bianca Andreescu. The year before, she lost to Naomi Osaka 2-6, 4-6 in a controversial final where she was given penalties for illegal coaching, verbal abuse and racquet abuse.

Meanwhile, 15th seed Maria Sakkari will be coming in with a win over Williams' opponent at the Cincinnati Masters. Sakkari won an easy third-round match against America's Amanda Anisimova, defeating the 22nd seed 6-3, 6-1. She also defeated Bernarda Pera and Switzerland's Stefanie Vogele in her previous matches. This is her second round of 16 appearance at a Grand Slam. The first one came just this January at the Australian Open.

US Open live streaming in India

The M Sakkari vs Serena Williams round of 16 match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will be televised live on Star Sports Select 1/2. US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

