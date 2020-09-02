Serena Williams Smashes Women's Record Of Most Matches Won In US Open History

American tennis star Serena Williams began her quest for her 24th Grand Slam title in imperious fashion at the US Open 2020 as she defeated 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn in her first-round match. With the victory, she also set the record for most matches won in US Open history as she powered her way to a record-breaking 102nd US Open singles victory. Serena Williams will now face Margarita Gasparyan of Russia as she targets her seventh US Open win.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane 'feeling The Void' Of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At US Open 2020

Serena Williams breaks most wins record at US Open 2020

Aiming to end what is the longest major title drought of her career, Serena Williams made a positive start to the US Open 2020. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old defeated Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 in the first round. Serena Williams had started the match nervously with a pair of double faults, as Ahn gave a good account of herself by taking a 2-0 lead in each set. However, as the first-round US Open 2020 encounter went on, Serena Williams was able to find her groove as she held her nerve and dispatched her young opponent to proceed to the next round.

Another day, another record for one of the greatest to ever do it.@SerenaWilliams I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6l559C0Bq3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Also Read: US Open 2020 Live Streaming In India Details And Full Draw Ft. Djokovic And Williams

With her 102nd win at the US Open, Serena Williams surpassed Chris Evert’s record, becoming the tennis player with the most wins at the Grand Slam across categories. The win came on a particularly special day for Serena Williams as well, as her young daughter Olympia turned three. The US Open 2020 first-round win was also Serena Williams’ first in straight sets since tennis resumed after the coronavirus lockdown, with her previous five matches being three-set games.

After the game, Serena Williams addressed the achievement as she joked that it feels like she last won a match in straight sets in the 90s. The tennis player, who is seeking to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record, also talked about the experience of playing at the US Open without fans. She admitted that the hardest thing is to make sure you’re pumped while going onto concede later that it is easier for her since she’s always passionate.

A record sealed with a serve.@serenawilliams wins her 102nd US Open match to advance to Round 2! pic.twitter.com/JkZWuyMNhN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Also Read: US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Lauded By Netizens After Moving To Round 2; Watch Video

After Serena Williams smashed the US Open record, several fans reacted to her reaching the milestone. Tennis fans asked her to keep her focus, as they appealed to her to end her Grand Slam drought with a win at the US Open 2020. Should she win the US Open 2020, the Williams Grand Slams count would come to an incredible 24. Two years ago, Williams was stopped by Naomi Osaka from winning the tournament in the final and is expected to be her biggest competitor when it comes to increasing the Williams Grand Slam count.

Many other fans also called the iconic tennis player the greatest of all time, as they congratulated Serena Williams on the achievement.

GOAT — Brooke (@mtbrooketrout) September 1, 2020

Congrats my dear Serena. You are born for Tennis and winnings. You are born with bats. — Ravi (@Ravi59242956) September 2, 2020

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Wins Support For Wearing Breonna Taylor Mask Ahead Of US Open 2020 Match

Where to watch US Open live streaming in India?

Fans can watch Serena Williams’ next US Open 2020 encounter and other Grand Slam on multiple platforms as US Open 2020 matches will be aired on the Star Sports Network in India. The US Open live streaming in India will also be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Image Courtesy: US Open Twitter account