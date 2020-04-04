Mahesh Bhupathi Reveals Tennis Stars' Financial Woes Amid Pandemic, Hopes It'll Pass Soon

India's tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi spilled the beans on the financial crunch faced by the country's tennis stars &called for a proper plan to be in place to back them at times as such. With most of the tournaments cancelled or deferred to a future date due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, most stars face a financial uncertainty - especially players who are ranked below 50. Speaking to a news daily, Mahesh Bhupathi revealed that over 85% of the tennis players were going to struggle due to the COVI-19 pandemic and its effects on the tennis world.

'There needs to be a plan'

Mahesh Bhupathi pointed out that most of the tennis stars were on weekly wages and that tennis was an expensive sport which required a lot of spending. The tennis ace said that big stars were also required to pay their support staff, which too did not come cheap. Further, the tennis ace said that the ATP and the WTA need to come up with a plan to back players at times as such and cited Sumit Nagal's case, who according to Mahesh Bhupathi, had come down to $500 twice in the recent past and that financial support was the only reason that kept him going. Praying for the pandemic to pass and the situation to improve soon, Mahesh Bhupathi also said that the game of the juniors would also go for a 'toss' if they do not receive support from their parents.

