Bill Gates 'warned' Rafael Nadal Of Coronavirus Consequences Back In February: Toni Nadal

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill as a majority of events across the globe have been postponed or cancelled to contain the spread of the virus. The tennis calendar has been massively affected, with the Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II. Incidentally, Mircosoft co-founder Bill Gates had warned Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal about coronavirus when the duo met for The Match in South Africa earlier this year.

Bill Gates had warned Rafael Nadal about the Coronavirus in February

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal said that Bill Gates had warned his nephew regarding the coronavirus situation in China. Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates had met during The Match in Africa where the duo played a tennis match for charity. Bill Gates partnered Switzerland tennis ace Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal teamed up with South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Toni Nadal said that Bill Gates had told the 19-time Grand Slam champion that the coronavirus situation in China was going to get complicated.

Toni Nadal hopes to schedule Mallorca Open despite coronavirus pandemic

The Mallorca Open was amongst the many events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tournament director Toni Nadal hopes to schedule the tournament in 2020. Rafael Nadal's former coach added that he hopes to find new dates for the Mallorca Open and see if it can be done in 2020. The grass tournament was scheduled from June 22-27.

Rafael Nadal donation: Spanish tennis star contributes to the fight against Coronavirus

Ha llegado la hora de que el deporte español consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria.



Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde con tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. @paugasol y yo la tenemos en camino. ¿Te unes?



👉 https://t.co/FkUPrvfhpr#vamos 👆🏻🎾 🏀 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pWYIfPfj0U — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 26, 2020

Rafael Nadal has come out to fight against coronavirus by asking other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($11.8 million) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Rafael Nadal donation comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort, which has made the athlete come forward to help the victims of coronavirus. Nadal's donation comes after long-time rival Roger Federer pledged 1 million CHF ($1.1 million) for the fight against the deadly virus. Nadal has urged fans to stay indoors while has encouraged them to help the cause to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

