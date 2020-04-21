Andy Murray Could Become 1st Player To Bring Tennis Back During Coronavirus & Here Is How

While the entire current tennis season has come to standstill due to coronavirus, stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are currently spending time with their families. However, tennis action could come to life sooner than expected after multiple reports have emerged in the UK that Andy Murray could feature in a tournament which is to be played behind closed doors.

According to a report by The Times, plans are in place to replicate the ATP finals with the top eight British male players competing in a round-robin format of two groups.

UK lockdown: Here's all you need to know about the 'behind closed doors' tournament

According to the report, the behind closed doors tournament is backed by Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray after the Wimbledon tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus. Jamie is also a tennis player, being accomplished in the men's doubles category. During the tournament, players would take the role of the umpires and call whether shots are in or out in order to maintain social distancing.

UK lockdown: Andy Murray joins Instagram chat with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

While spending time under self-isolation, Andy Murray has been active on social media. Recently, he was involved in an Instagram live chat with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. After Rafael Nadal finished his chat with Roger Federer, he switched his attention towards Andy Murray. During the Instagram live chat, Andy Murray shared the exciting news about his recovery from his right hip injury and also joked about homeschooling his two young children.

He said that he has been training a lot and still able to do lots of things, but have not hit balls for five weeks. He added that while he felt pretty good, he will also see when he will be able to start competing again. Murray also said that he is just trying to find things to do with his kids every day. Even though it has been tough, but it’s been nice for him to spend so much time with his family.

During his chat with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray revealed his obsession with tennis and how he will cope when it is all over. During the one hour chat, they also shared concers over the people who have been suffering or dying because of coronavirus. Both of them also said that their self-isolation is more comfortable than most.