Rafael Nadal Challenged To Game Of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' By Russian Tennis Player: Watch

Russian WTA tennis player Daria Kasatkina recently caught everyone by surprise by posting a video on Instagram in which she is seen challenging World no 2 Rafael Nadal for a game of Rock Paper Scissors. According to a report in Tennisworldusa, the 22-year-old Russian is currently in Barcelona and is training at the Mollet Tennis Club. Rafael Nadal has recently returned to training and shared a one-minute video where he can be seen hitting the courts of Rafael Nadal academy.

Daria Kasatkina Instagram message for Rafael Nadal

In the video, Daria Kasatkina can be seen sitting in front of a poster which had the image, Rafael Nadal, during a walk around Barcelona. Here's Daria Kasatkina Instagram video.

Rafael Nadal on US Open and defending his French Open 2020

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, the French Open 2020 was rescheduled for September, while there were serious doubts about US Open taking place, but recently the US Tennis Association decided to go ahead with US Open as per the schedule. Recently while talking to media over video conference, Rafael Nadal had said that for the US Open 2020 to happen, there are two key requirements. Firstly, the assurance about being protected from coronavirus and secondly, everyone must be able to fly internationally. He said that players won't come back until the situation is completely safe enough in terms of health.

Talking about defending the French Open 2020 crown, Rafael Nadal, during an interview with Stade 2 on France 3, said that he is not seeing the future of tennis from a professional point of view but from a medical and health point of view. The World No.2 said that he would play the French Open 2020 even though he wouldn't prefer playing without fans in the arena.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million., while according to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is ranked fourth among highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million and endorsements deals of around US$33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million.

Rafael Nadal net worth also includes Rafael Nadal tennis academy which was opened at his hometown Manacor in 2016. The Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain has 19 hard court tennis courts, seven clay courts and a well-equipped fitness centre. According to essentiallysports.com, each student at the institute pays around US$62,000 per year for tennis lessons. Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal leads the coaching team while the academy also hosts the Rafael Nadal Challenger, in which the former World No.1 Andy Murray participated in 2019.

(IMAGE: DARIA KASATKINA / INSTAGRAM)