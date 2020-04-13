Roger Federer Gives Witty Reply To Fan Performing His Challenge In A Rafael Nadal T-shirt

Tennis great Roger Federer recently trolled a fan for wearing a Rafael Nadal t-shirt while doing the 'Tennis At Home' challenge. Roger Federer is currently under self-isolation due to coronavirus and also recovering from his knee injury. However, Roger Federer does not seem to have lost his sense of humour. Ever since the tennis season has been under lockdown due to coronavirus, Roger Federer has been posting videos on various volley challenges and asking fans as well as tennis players to accept the challenge.

Roger Federer 'Tennis At Home' challenge

Roger Federer's 'Tennis At Home' challenge sees him standing just inches from a wall and hitting forehand volleys at a rapid pace. The Swiss ace also tagged several athletes and superstars, asking them to do the same challenge. While Novak Djokovic and US tennis sensation Coco Gauff did take up the challenge, ATP Gen Next star Alexander Zverev was not too keen on replicating the Roger Federer challenge and decided to post his own challenge instead. Rafael Nadal is yet to take up the challenge.

Roger Federer pokes fun at tennis fan

In the latest video on Instagram, the tennis fan can be seen hitting volleys against the wall while reading a book in one hand to make the challenge a little more difficult. However, the most interesting part of the video was that the fan was wearing a t-shirt of Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer was quick to spot that and gave a classic response to the fan. Here's what he said

Roger Federer trick shots video

Roger Federer thrilled fans recently with a video showing his various trick shots. Recently, Roger Federer took to Twitter and posted a video of such shots against the wall amidst snowfall. The Roger Federer trick shots video also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Here's the video of the Roger Federer trick shots.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

As athletes are coming forward and donating money for coronavirus, Roger Federer also decided to make a donation in his fight against coronavirus. The former World No.1 recently announced that he and his wife Mirka have donated $1.02 billion to battle COVID-19. This Roger Federer donation was a huge relief for people suffering from coronavirus in Switzerland. The Roger Federer donation announcement was made by the legend himself on his Instagram handle.

Rafael Nadal donation for fight against coronavirus

The French Open champion recently asked other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million). Rafael Nadal's donation comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. In order to make the appeal, Rafael Nadal posted a video on his social media account.