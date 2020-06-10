Naomi Osaka Clears Air On Attacking 'racist Japanese Tweets', Calls Japan A 'great Place'

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared her feelings about what she thinks about the country she currently represents. The Naomi Osaka Twitter page was flooded with messages from Japanese people who criticised the tennis star for speaking out about racial injustice and encouraging people in the country to join the Black Lives Matter movement. One fan even said that there is no racism in Japan and asked her not to cause such a 'disturbance'. According to a report in the Washington Post, hundreds of people turned out in the Japanese capital of Osaka over the weekend to express support for the movement.

Naomi Osaka racism battle: Naomi Osaka support to ' Black Lives Matter' movement

Ever since the death of George Floyd in the US, people have been taking to the streets and protesting, demanding action related to the problem of racial injustice. Naomi Osaka, in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, posted pictures of protests from Minnesota on her Instagram account.

Naomi Osaka racism: Noami Osaka Twitter message

In her latest message, Naomi Osaka said that even though she is responding to a number of racist Japanese tweets, she doesn't want to give people the misconception that the entire country is racist. She proceeded to call her country a 'very wonderful place'.

I know I’ve been attacking a lot of racist Japanese tweets the last few days but Japan is actually a really amazing place. I really don’t want to give the misconception that the entire country is racist, they just have a few bad apples like everyone else. Love you guys ❤️ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 10, 2020

Naomi Osaka racism battle: Naomi Osaka twitter battle with Japanese fan

Recently, a fan criticised Naomi Osaka for retweeting a post on the Black Lives Matter march in Osaka, Japan, and the tennis star decided to answer his tweet which was later deleted. In reply, the Naomi Osaka Twitter message read that she just reposted a tweet about the Black Lives Matter march in Osaka and that she is not asking people to go out and protest. She also pointed out that people can make their own decisions.

Naomi Osaka racism fight: Naomi Osaka responds to critics over Black Lives Matter protests

The Noami Osaka Twitter account saw the Japanese tennis star responding to critics who believe athletes should stick to talking about sports. Noami Osaka responded by saying that people who do other jobs do not have limitations on what they can speak on. The former World No. 1 gave an example of someone working at an IKEA store by saying that going by critics' logic, IKEA employees are 'only allowed to talk about the GRONLID'.

Naomi Osaka racism: Japanese star refuses to back down from supporting Black Lives Matter movement

While talking to Reuters on email, Naomi Osaka said that she is vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement because she believes in the movement and wants to try to use her social media platform to facilitate change. Osaka further added that she had marched in Minneapolis and attended other Black Lives Matters protests in Los Angeles, where she lives and being silent is never the answer and everyone should have a voice in the matter and use it.

(IMAGE: NAOMI OSAKA / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM)