Naomi Osaka Stuns Fans After Funny Post-match Presentation Gaffe At Australian Open Final

It has been a dream start to the year for Naomi Osaka, who has added yet another Grand Slam title to her collection after her Australian Open 2021 victory over Jennifer Brady. With this win, Osaka has maintained her undefeated streak at Grand Slam finals and has also become the first woman since Monica Seles to win the first four Slam finals she has appeared in. However, this record-breaking achievement is not what is garnering all the attention since Saturday night's final.

Omg no 😭😩 I promise you my mind thought I called her Jenny in that moment and I was so confused why the crowd was laughing. I’m so sorry 😣 https://t.co/fqS3nPBb1C — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 21, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic's Warning For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Australian Open Win: WATCH

Naomi Osaka Grand Slams tally grows

Usually sweet and unassuming off the court, Naomi Osaka's hilarious - or savage - post-match interview moment from the final of the Australian Open became a social media sensation on Saturday night. After a quick 6-4 6-3 victory over American Jennifer Brady helped her secure her 4th Slam title, a gracious Osaka asked Brady whether she preferred to be called Jenny or Jennifer. Despite Brady picking the former, Osaka continued her victory speech addressing her opponent as Jennifer. "Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer" Osaka began, oblivious to why the crowd was laughing.

While Osaka has apologized for the gaffe, the unusually savage moment caught the attention of fans and turned into a Twitter trend. Here's what fans had to say:

Osaka: “Hi. Firstly ... do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?”



Brady: “Jenny.”



Osaka: “OK, firstly I want to congratulate Jennifer"



Savage haha#osakabrady#AustralianOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/D07abF9aTT — TheSheldzable (@Sheldzable) February 20, 2021

Osaka when Brady said she goes by Jenny https://t.co/XYzhuIh0tn pic.twitter.com/FkjnpaoOO8 — Rob Swanson (@TheeTrojanMan) February 20, 2021

Osaka: Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?



Brady: Jenny.



Osaka: Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer...



Brady: pic.twitter.com/yPLJmeFcqL — SHE SCORES (@SheScoresMedia) February 20, 2021

Pretty disrespectful after Brady congratulated her in the best way possible — Travis (@Travis72438242) February 20, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Nick Kyrgios Mimicked Hilariously By Comedian: WATCH

Naomi Osaka ranking

With her Australian Open 2021 win, Naomi Osaka will now rise to World No.2 in the WTA rankings. The 4-time Grand Slam winner reached a career-high ranking of No.1 in 2019 but could not hold on to the position for long in the face of the current No.1 Ash Barty's dream run in the second half of 2019. Starting 2021 as the world No.3, Osaka added 2000 points to her name with her title win on Saturday - enough points to dethrone Simona Halep as the No.2. With 7835 points to Barty's 9186 (more of a result of the WTA's frozen rankings rather than Barty's playing over the last year) Osaka just has a few tournaments to go before she can reclaim her spot atop the rankings.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Grand Slams: Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Win 4th Grand Slam

Naomi Osaka net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Osaka's net worth is valued at around $25 million. Of this, Osaka has won a whopping $19,674,032 in career prize money alone (WTA figures). The Japanese star has several highly lucrative endorsements with Nike, Yonex, Nissan Motor, Nissin Foods, Shiseido, All Nippon Airways, Mastercard and Procter & Gamble among others. In 2020 Osaka was Forbes' highest-paid female athlete, taking over a post long held by idol and rival, Serena Williams. Osaka's wings from the Australian Open 2021 alone amounts to $2.75 million.

Disclaimer: The above Naomi Osaka net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Analysis: Already A Star, On Court And Off, Osaka Eyes More

Image Credits: Jennifer Brady Twitter