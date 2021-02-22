Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Nick Kyrgios Mimicked Hilariously By Comedian: WATCH

With the hustle and bustle of the Australian Open 2021 coming to a close with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka’s singles wins this weekend, fans are now awaiting the next set of events on the tennis calendar. Until that happens, all we can do is to look back at the season gone by. Coming together to tide you through and provide a hilarious review of the opening months of 2021, we have Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Jim Courier, Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios - or comedian Elliot Loney’s on the nose impressions of them.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Top seeds go head to head on the Today Show

Made famous by his mimicry of top tennis stars, comedian Elliot Loney 'took a swing' at some of the biggest names in tennis during an episode of the Today Show. Dressed perfectly in bright pink, headband and all, Loney's spot began with his take on Rafael Nadal ordering "more fresh towels" from his hotel room 6-0-6-0. Next up in the sketch was Novak Djokovic issuing a "list of demands" that included "a lineswoman to hit balls at" and "a karaoke machine" - callbacks to some of the Serb's biggest controversies last year.

Talking to the hosts Karl Stefanovic and Leila McKinnon, Loney took a shot at Aussie bad boy Bernard Tomic. Asked about his decision to pull out of an event just hours after posting a video of himself playing basketball, Loney - armed with typical Tomic-esque disdain - replied that he was a millionaire and that he would "spell out the reasons" but that he "dropped out of high school in year 5". The reply is a jibe at Tomic's self-aggrandizing reply to reporters at the 2018 Australian Open that he 'just counts his millions'.

The interview section also saw Loney - as Djokovic - ask Karl Stefanovic to become his "likeability coach" - an obvious shot at the Serb's inability to get fans on his side. Next as the controversial Nick Kyrgios (with his backwards cap and bling), Loney pointed some fun at himself, calling himself "Elliot Phoney" because “he makes a living impersonating other people". The comic also took on the great Jim Courier, alluding to the Aussie's much talked about feat of jumping into the Yarra River twice after his Australian Open wins.

Last in the lineup was Rafael Nadal (complete with his exaggerated mannerisms and tics) who delivered a stinging blow to Djokovic saying that “even Novak Djokovic caught the virus but most of the players were social distancing from him even before he got the virus”. The Today Show's Alex Cullen also took on the challenge saying - as Rafa - that he was happy that Roger Federer was not there. Meanwhile, things are heating up in the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal fandoms as the Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally went up to 18 after his Australian Open win this Sunday.

Image Credits: Elliot Loney Instagram