Naomi Osaka Wins US Open Title, Beats Victoria Azarenka In Grand Slam Singles Final

Naomi Osaka lifted her second US Open Championship Trophy in three years on Saturday, September 12. The 22-year-old Japanese Tennis ace defeated Russia's Victoria Azarenka in a swift 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 for her third Grand Slam singles title in as many finals. Osaka also became the first woman in history to win the US Open final after losing the first set.

Read: US Open Women's Singles Final Live Stream: How To Watch Osaka Vs Azarenka Online?

Two titles in three years

Two titles. Three years.



Naomi Osaka is the #USOpen champion again! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/8W8MogVpWd — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020

Read: Alexander Zverev's Stunning Comeback From 2 Sets Down To Reach US Open Final: Watch

(Image Credit @usopen/Twitter)

Read: Zvonareva, Siegemund Win US Open Women's Doubles Title

Read: US Open Glance: Naomi Osaka Vs. Victoria Azarenka In Final