Nick Kyrgios Surprises Fans By Inviting 'rival' Rafael Nadal For Instagram Live Chat

Tennis players have been spending time inside their houses after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. With no tennis action resuming anytime soon, players are using social media as a medium to stay in touch not only with fans, but also with fellow tennis players. With the Instagram live chat becoming a trend, World No.2 Rafael Nadal also joined the party and recently had an Instagram live chat with Roger Federer and Andy Murray where they spoke about various topics.

Also read: Nick Kyrgios Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Recent Praise While Building His Perfect Player

After Roger Federer and Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal could soon have an Instagram live chat after Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios invited the Spaniard to have a session with him. Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have had a hostile relationship on the court, but the Australian is ready to put all that behind and have a live Instagram chat with Rafael Nadal.

We’d love to see these FaceTimes for real 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3CHxluldyP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 3, 2020

Also Read: Tsitsipas Serves Up Birthday Prank On Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios invites Rafael Nadal for Instagram chat

According to a report in Fox Sports, Nick Kyrgios decided to invite Rafael Nadal for a live Instagram chat after BBC Sport suggested the same in a tweet on possible Facetimes they would like to see. According to TennisWorldUSA, the BBC Sport's social media team posted an update saying 'We’d love to see these FaceTimes happen for real' - one of them was featuring Nadal and Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios responded to the suggestion by saying 'Rafael Nadal, let’s do it!'

Also read: Nick Kyrgios: 'Bad Boy Of Tennis' Reflects On Fighting Depression, Abuse On 25th Birthday

Nick Kyrgios picks Novak Djokovic's backhand while making perfect tennis player

Recently, in a live Instagram chat with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios picked Novak Djokovic's backhand while building a perfect player. During the live chat, Nick Kyrgios said it hurt him to admit that he is taking Novak Djokovic's backhand. The comment was made by the Australian after Novak Djokovic recently praised Kyrgios while making his dream player by saying that he has the best service among players he has ever played against.

Also read: Andy Murray Teases Rafael Nadal After Qualifying For Virtual Madrid Open Semi-final

(IMAGE: NICK KYRGIOS/ RAFAEL NADAL/ TWITTER/ INSTAGRAM)