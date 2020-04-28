Nick Kyrgios: 'Bad Boy Of Tennis' Reflects On Fighting Depression, Abuse On 25th Birthday

The 'Bad Boy' of tennis, Nick Kyrgios turned 25 on Monday and posted a message on Instagram in which he opened up about his battle with depression and abuse. He also revealed that the battle helped make him the man he is today. Nick Kyrios has always raised eyebrows with his comments and character both on and off the tennis court. However, in his latest Instagram post, Kyrgios honestly opened up about the long journey he has made to tennis stardom.

Nick Kyrgios Instagram post

The World No.40 posted a picture of himself and wrote a caption which read that the current version of himself which people see wasn’t built overnight. This version has been built on basis of experience, pain, insecurities, abuse and depression. He also revealed that he had to go through all these factors and reach the level he is at currently. Here is Nick Kyrgios' post.

Nick Kyrgios has shown a completely different side of himself with his performances at the Australian Open and for his country during the ATP Cup. He was also involved in fund-raising efforts for the bushfires earlier this year in his homeland and Kobe Bryant's sudden death, which affected the NBA lover deeply. Recently, the Australian tennis star provided a helping hand during the coronavirus crisis, by offering to drop off food and basic beverages for those in need.

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Nick Kyrgios net worth amount stands at an estimated $8 million (though unverified). The Nick Kyrgios net worth figure also includes earning a huge sum through endorsements and sponsorship deals. The tennis ace currently has a deal with brands like Nike, Yonex and Beats, however, his exact earnings from these deals have not been disclosed.

The Nick Kyrgios net worth information also includes a $300,000 worth brand-new Dodge Demon, a car which had been famously featured in the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. He also reportedly owns a Nissan R35 GTR which is worth $200,000 approximately and a Mercedes sports car which is valued at $180,000.

Nick Kyrgios girlfriend

While Kyrgios' relationship status is yet to be confirmed, recent media reports suggest that Nick Kyrgios girlfriend is rumoured to be Anna Kalinskaya. A Nick Kyrgios girlfriend photo had emerged online in March with the duo was seen at Staples Center attending a Lakers-Clippers game, which the Lakers won 112-103.

Their relationship rumours started circulating in September 2019 when Kyrgios shared an image of the 21-year-old on Instagram Before the rumours about dating Anna Kalinskaya emerged, Nick Kyrgios' love life got into trouble when he ended his relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic back in 2017.