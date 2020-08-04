Nick Kyrgios Mocks Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner For Wearing NBA Jerseys During Practice

Australian star Nick Kyrgios is known for speaking his mind out. The tennis star never minces his words and isn’t far away from a verbal duel. The player is regularly seen expressing his views online, which consistently make headlines. Nick Kyrgios isn’t shy away from taking a shot at his colleagues either. Recently, Nick Kyrgios was extremely vocal against players like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for their irresponsible actions during the Adria Tour, which turned into a coronavirus hotspot. Now, Nick Kyrgios has taken to Twitter to mock Karen Khachanov and Jannik Sinner as well.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Won't Play US Open Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Karen Khachanov and Jannik Sinner sport NBA jerseys

Tennis players Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov took to social media to show off their new NBA jerseys. Karen Khachanov was seen practising on a court wearing a Miami Heat jersey. The Russian tennis player was seen playing a practice rally on the court while wearing a cap and a Miami Heat jersey.

The Miami heat jersey featured the player’s name along with the No.21 on his back, as a video shared by the player disclosed Khachanov’s new choice of clothing. In addition to sharing the video, the player pledged his support to Miami Heat, expressing his excitement that the NBA is back. He was joined by Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. The 18-year-old was seen donning the Houston Rockets jersey, as the official ATP Tour account shared a picture of the player. In it, Jannik Sinner can be seen wearing the NBA jersey with the No.7 visible on the front as well.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Set For US Open 2020 After Entering Warm Up Tournament

Nick Kyrgios Twitter: Player trolls Karen Khachanov for wearing NBA jersey

While several fans liked the fact that tennis players were supporting the NBA, Nick Kyrgios was far from impressed. The Australian replied to the picture of Jannik Sinner wearing the NBA jersey. The player tweeted that he wonders which tennis player started the trend of wearing NBA jerseys. Nick Kyrgios’ tweet was a sarcastic reference to himself, as fans following tennis news will be aware of the player’s love for basketball.

Wonder who started this trend — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Rafael Nadal's Favourite Madrid Masters Set To Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Resurgence

The player has been seen several times sporting NBA jerseys of different teams. Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios had paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the Australian Open. The tennis player had walked onto the court wearing a No. 8 Lakers jersey which Kobe Bryant had made famous at the start of his career with the franchise.

After the game, the player had also talked about how basketball was his life. Another instance when Nick Kyrgios wore an NBA jersey was last year during the US Open. The 25-year-old was seen wearing Gordon Hayward’s jersey during a practice session. The player has also been seen sporting LeBron James' Lakers jersey during one of the practice sessions in the past as well.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Reveals New Australian Girlfriend 3 Months After Breakup With Anna Kalinskaya

Image Courtesy: instagram/k1ngkyrg1os