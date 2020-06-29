Nick Kyrgios Gets Australian Girlfriend Just 3 Months After Breakup With Anna Kalinskaya

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been in the news recently for not mincing his words when it comes to the Adria Tour. The tennis player has been vocal about the situation, criticizing the players who took part in the tour that has developed into a COVID-19 cluster. Throughout his career, Nick Kyrgios is never far away from the headlines. Whether it is discussions about Nick Krygios girlfriend, Nick Kyrgios net worth or his tennis game, the 25-year-old is always in the news.

Nick Kyrgios reveals new girlfriend on social media

The Australian tennis player has again made the news, this time for apparently announcing his new relationship. Ever since Nick Kyrgios broke up with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, there has been some curiosity over the next Nick Krygios girlfriend. That question seems to have been answered by the player himself, with his social media posts suggesting that Chiara Passari is the new Nick Krygios girlfriend.

Sharing a picture with Chiara Passari, the Australian tennis player captioned the image "Happiness is found." The Instagram post seems to have all but confirmed that Passari is the latest Nick Krygios girlfriend.

Nick Kyrgios had recently broken up with Anna Kalinskaya

The ex-Nick Kyrgios girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya had revealed in May that the pair had broken up. The 21-year-old player had addressed the couple’s relationship after posting cryptic messages online, which were later deleted. Kalinskaya had later clarified that Kyrgios was a “good person” and “did nothing” to put an end to the speculation. The same was confirmed by Nick Kyrgios during a video game live steam earlier as well. Referring to the relationship, the Australian had said “We just went our separate ways. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. We had some fun memories.”

Nick Kyrgios has always been perceived as a bad boy in the media. Soon after his break-up with Kalinskaya, Kyrgios suggested that he has been sleeping with fans every week post the breakup. The player had earlier set the Nick Krygios girlfriend rumour mill into overdrive when he posted an Instagram story with Eugenie Bouchard and Beatrice Bouchard in the Wimbledon box. Several rumours were doing the rounds last year that Kyrgios was dating former World No 5, Eugenie Bouchard, last summer. However, some reports also seemed to suggest that Kyrgios was instead dating Beatrice, the twin sister of Eugenie Bouchard after the pair were spotted in Montreal last August.

Nick Kyrgios ranking

The Nick Kyrgios ranking at the moment stands at 40 on the ATP Tour after many events since March 2020 got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios is expected to make his return at the US Open 2020, which starts from August 31.

Image Courtesy: instagram/k1ngkyrg1os