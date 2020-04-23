Nick Kyrgios Slams Role Model Roger Federer For Floating ATP-WTA Merger Idea

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday rejected Roger Federer’s idea to unite the ATP and WTA tennis tours under one governing body. On Wednesday, Roger Federer tweeted for a merger between the ATP Tour and WTA because of tennis being shut down due to the coronavirus. While many tennis players have come out in support of Roger Federer's idea, Nick Kyrgios decided to go against it.

Roger Federer’s statements comes at a time when ATP and WTA had earlier announced that they were joining with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to form a relief fund that will offer money to lower-ranked players who are in need of financial help because of the coronavirus.

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time.

These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Nick Kyrgios rejects Roger Federer's idea

Nick Kyrgios, on Wednesday had first tweeted in support of Roger Federer's idea, but after some confusion, the Australian changed his stance and wrote in his tweet whether anyone asked other players on the ATP about what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for everyone. Here's Nick Kyrgios tweet -

Did anyone ask the majority of the ATP what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for us? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 22, 2020

It is interesting that Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Roger Federer. Earlier, Nick Krygios had said that Federer is not his childhood idol. Nick Krygios said that his idols were flamboyant French tennis players Gael Monfils and Jo Wilfried Tsonga, although Roger Federer is a great role model. He claimed that Federer is everyone’s art of inspiration while growing up.

Rafael Nadal supports Roger Federer's merger idea

While Nick Kyrgios has rejected Roger Federer's idea of merging ATP tour and WTA tour, World No.2 Rafael Nadal has come out in support of Roger Federer's idea. Rafael Nadal took to Twitter for announcing his support and revealed that the two have already had discussions amongst themselves to suggest this move to the powers that be. That’s why his support of the decision should not be a matter of question.