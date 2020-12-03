Nick Kyrgios Plans To Take Up Another Sport After Retirement And It Is NOT Basketball

Australia's 'bad boy' Nick Kyrgios has attracted some attention with his statements on the future of his tennis career. Ahead of the Australian Open 2021 where Kyrgios is expected to make his comeback into tennis, the controversial player has said that he might choose to end his tennis career soon. Kyrgios played just three tournaments in 2020 - the ATP Cup, where he reached the semi-finals, the Australian Open where he reached the fourth round and the Mexico Open, where is walked out in his round 1 game.

Seriously, the #PS5 is where it's at 🙌🏾. Catch me experiencing it all for the very first time with @PlayStationAU. The gameplay, the graphics - just everything - insane⚡🔥 #PS5 #PlayHasNoLimits#PS5Partner pic.twitter.com/hnTwFlz94F — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) November 20, 2020

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Mocks Sebastian Korda For 'idol Worshipping' Nemesis Rafael Nadal After Loss

Kyrgios to switch to professional gaming soon?

A longtime fan of video games, Nick Kyrgios had stated that he could contemplate a change in career once he completes ten years on the professional circuit. Kyrgios, who was a part of a promotional event for the new Play Station 5 said that “When I reach 10 years as a professional, I think I should make the switch and become a professional video game player. I think I'm very good at this and will put my full attention on it". Always his confident self, Kyrgios had no hesitations in declaring himself the best games on the circuit.

“I am a professional tennis player and I would like to say a professional video game player. I think I am the best gamer on the circuit. There are many who believe they could play. Athletes, because they are very confident, think they can play video games well, but they can't" said the exuberant Australian. If Kyrgios is serious about following up on his announcement, he can be expected to switch careers in 2023. Kyrgios made his Pro debut at the Brisbane International in 2013.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Organisers To Spend Whopping $30 Million For Players' Quarantine?

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Kyrgios net worth is valued at $8 million. His lifetime career earnings come to $8,557,848 according to ATP. Apart from this, Kyrgios also earns from his various sponsorship deals and endorsements with big brands like Nike and Yonex and Beats. one thing that Kyrgios is not, is understated. The Aussie lives life luxuriously.

Last year, Kyrgios splashed $300,000 on a Dodge Demon, a car made famous by the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. He also owns a Nissan r35 GTR worth $200,000 and a Mercedes valued at $180,000. He also owns property in his home town of Canberra, in the Bahamas and a holiday home in Tuross Head, valued at $583,000.

Also Read | Andy Murray Demands New ATP Policy After Alexander Zverev Gets Accused Of Domestic Abuse

Nick Kyrgios ATP ranking

Kyrgios is currently ranked 45th by the ATP. This is a huge step down from his career-high ranking of 13 which he reached on October 24, 2016. Since making the leap from 144 to 66 on July 7, 2014, Kyrgios has managed to stay within the top 100.

Also Read | Kyrgios Draws Comparisons Between Federer And Michael Jordan, Speaks On Nadal's Latest Win

Image Credits: Nick Kyrgios Twitter