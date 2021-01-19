Nick Kyrgios Slammed By Fans For Calling Novak Djokovic 'tool' On Social Media

The 'bad boy' of modern-day tennis, Nick Kyrgios cannot keep himself out of the headlines for too long it seems. The World No. 47 has once again taken on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, this time hauling him up over his list of 'demands' for players facing hard quarantine in Melbourne. Kyrgios, a longtime critic of the Serbian, may have taken his comments a bit too far this time, calling Djokovic a 'tool' on Twitter and earning the ire of the defending champion's army of fans on Twitter.

Djokovic is a tool. I don’t mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/MMgeriH2GJ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2021

Nick Kyrgios vs Djokovic: Aussie piles on hate on No. 1; trolled in return

Commenting on a compilation of videos posted by Ben Rothenberg, Nick Kyrgios called out Novak Djokovic and fellow Australian Bernard Tomic and his girlfriend for their antics in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open 2021. While Tomic does not say anything in the video, his girlfriend can be seen complaining - like many others - about the quality and quantity of food in quarantine. However, the incident that has rubbed people - including Rothenberg and Kyrgios - the wrong way, is her ridiculous comment about the troubles of having to wash her own hair in quarantine.

While Kyrgios has called out Sierra, he also tacked on a bit of hate for Novak Djokovic, who can be seen, in another clip in the video, going to his practice location in Adelaide without a mask. Djokovic, along with many other high-level players like Nadal, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka has been allowed to complete his quarantine in fairly liberal conditions in Adelaide on the premise that they play an exhibition tournament there. However, as the No. 1 player and the head of the PTPA, Djokovic had issued a list of suggestions to Tennis Australia asking for an improvement in players conditions.

The 'list of demands' includes a request for better food - something almost all players have unanimously complained about on social media, more training equipment in players' rooms as they are unable to go for their 5-hour long practices anymore, shorter quarantines if tests remain negative and permission to train with coaches in their rooms. Djokovic has already copped a lot of hate from locals for what they consider to be his 'excessive' demands. However, the No. 1 had his fans on hand to defend him from attacks by Kyrgios who is rounding up to become a perpetual critic of the Serb.

While his comments on Djokovic's disastrous Adria Tour were warranted, Kyrgios' comments this time have not gone down well with fans. Here's how fans reacted to Kyrgios' comment on Djokovic:

So much talent yet no Grand slams to show for it, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic were winning slams when they were in their early 20s, you are the tool but you're box office entertainment if im gonna be honest — Pav (@Pav_91) January 18, 2021

Your hatred of Djokovic stems from a frustation of not bring able to play like him, doesn't it ? — I hate assignments (@nagori_shreyans) January 18, 2021

He is asking on behalf of players who can’t leave their room to go onto the practice courts. An athlete eating fast food and no decent training for 2 weeks is hardly going to play an interesting match! — VAMOSRAFA! (@Tinkerbell01) January 18, 2021

Want to see eliteness check out the Ms who can't be bothered in washing her own hair. send her back home . Who says Tennis professionals are better than doctors, nurses or any professional who do quarantine without complaints .very disappointing in what tennis players has become — debbiep (@helphelpandhelp) January 18, 2021

Australian Open schedule

After much deliberation, the ATP Cup 2021 will be held from February 1-5. The first round of the Australian Open will begin just days later, on February 8. The Women's singles final is scheduled for February 20 while the Men's single for February 21. Djokovic will be the defending champion along with Sofia Kenin.

Image Credits: AP