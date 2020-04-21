Rafael Nadal Makes Sachin Tendulkar-like Revelation About His Game On Instagram Live

Tennis fans across the globe had some moments to cherish last night when World No. 2 Rafael Nadal went live on Instagram. Unlike in tennis, the 17-time Grand Slam champion took a bit of time getting the hang of things before having a friendly chat with Roger Federer on Monday. Apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal also had Andy Murray join the two on Instagram Live. The trio spoke about their life during the coronavirus pandemic and how they are coping with the lockdown.

Rafael Nadal reveals he cannot play Tennis with his right hand despite being right-handed

Roger Federer, speaking to Rafael Nadal on Instagram Live, questioned the Spaniard on choosing to play tennis left-handed despite predominantly being right-handed. Nadal revealed that he cannot play right-handed and that's just 'a legend.' Rafael Nadal added that he uses his right-and for most of his activities including basketball, but with football and tennis, it is his left hand that dominates. The World No. 2 added that he started with two hands - backhand and forehand - so that people would not be able to realise if he was left-handed or right-handed.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shares a familiar problem with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Sachin Tendulkar are both ambidextrous by nature. While Nadal is predominantly right-handed and uses the left to play tennis, it is the other way around with Sachin Tendulkar. The cricket legend was a right-handed batsman during his playing days but uses his left hand to eat and write.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players as of December 2019. Forbes estimates his total earnings at $37.3 million annually, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his brand endorsements, which earned him around $33 million. Forbes also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $114 million. The Spaniard has two lavish homes – one in his home country in Mallorca worth $1.5 million and the other in the Dominican Republic, the estimated cost of which is $2 million.

