Nick Kyrgios Sparks Dating Rumours After Attending NBA Game With Anna Kalinskaya

Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios' love life got into trouble when he ended his relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic back in 2017. The former couple began to see each other in 2015 and confirmed their relationship a year later after the tennis partners were knocked out of the Australian Open mixed doubles together. The troubled relationship was going on and off before they decided to part ways. Recently the Australian star was seen around with Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya sparking rumours about their relationship.

Nick Kyrgios girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya

According to media reports, Nick Kyrgios' rumoured girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya recently posted a photo where the duo can be seen at Staples Center attending the recent Lakers-Clippers game, which the Lakers won 112-103. While Anna donned the LA Lakers jersey with LeBron James’ number 8, Nick had his Boston Celtics jersey on as he usually does.

Their relationship was first suspected last September when Kyrgios shared an image of the 21-year old on Instagram along with the caption: “My face when I see you doing your thing today.” According to the Daily Mail, after being sidelined from the Acapulco Open with injury, Kyrgios was snapped with Kalinskaya while he later shared a story on his Instagram of the two playing basketball. Nick Kyrgios last played at the Mexico Open in Acapulco. The defending champion had a hard time in Acapulco. Carrying a wrist injury, the Aussie was forced to quit his match against Ugo Humbert after losing the first set.

Nick Kyrgios coronavirus tweet

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter and tweeted about his concerns for Coronavirus which has led to the suspension of the tennis season. The Nick Kyrgios coronavirus tweet comes after a crazy 24-hour period which has seen some major sporting events suspended. His tweet was a response to fellow Australian John Millman’s concerns over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Bro 😂 there isn’t going to be any tennis — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 12, 2020

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's career

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's career is still quite young. She is currently ranked World No. 112. Anna has a career-high ranking of World No. 96 which she achieved back in October of 2019. The Russian also played at the Mexico Open but was knocked out in the first round by Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.