Nick Kyrgios Turns Good Boy This New Year With Advice For Tennis Australia

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has come out with a suggestion for Tennis Australia to help those people affected in the country due to raging wildfires. More than 17 people have lost their lives, while more than 900 people have lost their homes in one of the deadliest fires in the country that began in September 2019. Kyrgios has suggested that Tennis Australia should host exhibition games ahead of the ATP Cup 2020 and the Australian Open 2020 to raise funds for all of them.

Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios asks Tennis Australia for charity exhibition match

Nick Kyrgios, on Wednesday, put out a tweet asking Tennis Australia to hold exhibition games as a precursor to the Australian Open 2020. The Australian Open 2020 kicks off on January 20 and an exhibition game before the showpiece event would garner some attention according to the star. With Australia just entering its summer season, the fires could get worse and the people of the country might need more help than before.

C’mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 1, 2020

Tennis Australia obliges to Nick Kyrgios' request, announcement imminent ahead ATP Cup 2020

Nick Kyrgios almost instantly received support from fellow tennis player John Millman, calling his suggestion a 'great shout'. Tennis Australia also seemed to take the suggestion dearly and said that an announcement is on the cards. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley on Thursday told that the audience should stay tuned for the news on a number initiatives including the inaugural ATP Cup 2020.

The ATP Cup 2020 will see 24 nations split into 6 groups across three Australian cities, with 8 teams emerging from the round-robin to compete in a knockout phase until one country is left standing. Many top players, including World No.1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic, are in Australia to play in the newly-minted ATP Cup 2020 ahead of the ATP Tour’s first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic played an exhibition match in Sydney in a Team Australia vs Team World Fast4 format last year and one can expect a similar sort of fixture by Tennis Australia in the near future.

