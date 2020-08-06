Nick Kyrgios Could Skip 2 Grand Slams, Unlikely To Leave Australia In 2020 Amid COVID-19

After announcing earlier this week that he wouldn’t be featuring in the US Open 2020, Nick Kyrgios dropped a massive hint that he may pull out of the French Open 2020 as well. The player’s latest comments also suggest that Nick Kyrgios has no plans to even leave Australia this year, casting further doubt on when his fans will be able to see the player back in action. Nick Kyrgios stated that his chances of playing overseas this year are ‘slim to none.'

Nick Kyrgios has already pulled out of the US Open 2020

The Australian tennis star announced his decision to not feature in the US Open 2020 via a video message. Nick Kyrgios said that instead of the tournament, he is more concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, the 25-year-old explained that the decision to miss out on the US Open 2020 hurts him to the core.

Explaining his decision, Nick Kyrgios said that he is sitting out of the US Open 2020 for the public, the Australians and for the hundreds of thousands of Americans, who have lost there lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The player concluded by mentioning that while sport and economy can always be rebuilt, the lives lost will never be recovered.

Dear Tennis,



I will not be playing this year at the US Open.



It hurts me at my core…But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you. #SincerelyYours, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/7EecHNU82l — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 1, 2020

‘Slim to none’: Nick Kyrgios on playing overseas this year

Speaking to Channel Nine on Thursday, the Australian hinted about his future plans, which seemed to suggest that it is unlikely that the player will travel overseas this year. Nick Kyrgios said he wasn’t surprised to hear players opting out of the US Open 2020, going onto suggest that he doesn’t think the US Open will be happy seeing some of the biggest names in sport, not put their health at risk and go there and play. Speaking about Rafael Nadal’s decision to opt out of US Open 2020, Kyrgios said he wasn’t surprised by the decision, as he feels that Nadal is targeting the French Open 2020.

Talking about his own French Open 2020 plans, the player said that if he planned on playing, he would much rather go to Europe. However, while concluding on the subject, the player said that the chance of him even going as far as Europe are also slim to none. Speaking about his plans for this year, Nick Kyrgios said that he is going to use this time to stay at home, train and be with family and friends. The young player said that he thinks the best option right now is to wait and act responsibly.

Image Courtesy: instagram/k1ngkyrg1os