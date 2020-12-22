Novak Djokovic 2020 Review: COVID-19 Fiasco, US Open Disqualification Caps Off Year

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic endured his share of euphoria as well as controversies this year. Despite launching his singles season on an emphatic note, the World No.1 later found himself on the receiving end of public outrage when he, along with several others, was tested positive for coronavirus. As 2020 nears its end, here is a look at how the year has treated Novak Djokovic, thus chronicling his mixed bag of success and blunders in the past 12 months.

Novak Djokovic 2020 review: How World No.1 fared in a pandemic-struck year

Novak Djokovic 2020 review: Djokovic’s victories in singles competitions

Novak Djokovic began his 2020 season by claiming the ATP Cup as well as the Australian Open, both in Australia, between January and February earlier this year. He also won the Dubai Open, the Italian Open and the Cincinnati Masters in the subsequent months to extend his dominant run in Men’s Singles.

Novak Djokovic 2020 review: Djokovic’s unsuccessful campaigns

Djokovic then lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open 2020 and suffered another defeat in the quarter-final of the Vienna Open in November. The World No.1 recently participated in the ATP Finals 2020 event in London. His mixed campaign ended with a defeat (his second of the tournament) to Dominic Thiem in the semi-final.

Well done Dominic. You showed guts when you were down in the third set tiebreak and you deserved the win. It was pleasure competing with you once again. Amazing match. @ThiemDomi pic.twitter.com/mgQ6TMEDzH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 21, 2020

Novak Djokovic 2020 review: Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Earlier in September, the Grand Slam legend was disqualified from the US Open 2020. News of his disqualification was made public after he unintentionally struck a linesperson with a ball during his round-of -6 match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Novak Djokovic 2020 review: Djokovic COVID-19

In June this year, Novak Djokovic organised an exhibition tennis tournament called Adria Tour in Croatia. The event was heavily criticised by the public due to the lack of social distancing protocols in place for the players. Eventually, several players including Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself were tested positive for the contagious disease.

Novak Djokovic ranking record

Novak Djokovic's ranking record indicates that the 33-year-old has been at the helm of ATP singles rankings for men since February this year.

Novak Djokovic 2020 net worth?

According to ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic's 2020 net worth through the year’s singles seasons is estimated at $6,435,158. He also made an additional $76,075 in prize money from his participation in doubles matches this year. Out of his overall 2020 earnings, Novak Djokovic's Australian Open prize money alone amounts to AU$4,120,000, i.e. close to $3 million.

