Novak Djokovic Exits US Open 2020: 5 Other Instances Of Disqualification In Tennis

World No.1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 after unintentionally hitting a linesperson with a ball during his round of 16 match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. Despite pleading his case with the officials, Djokovic was defaulted the match, as according to the Grand Slam rule book, “In all cases of default, the decision of the Referee in consultation with the Grand Slam Chief of Supervisors shall be final and unappealable." Here is a look at five other instances when players faced the massive repercussions of losing their cool during games.

Other notable disqualifications in Men's tennis

While it is one of the most prolific outbursts in recent times, this is not the first time a player has lost an entire tournament for a code violation. It also isn’t the most threatening injury sustained by an official during a match.

Shapovalov's Davis Cup outburst

In 2017, Canadian Denis Shapovalov unintentionally hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the face during a Davis Cup match. Gabas sustained a bruise on his eye and later underwent surgery for a fractured bone under his eye. Shapovalov later said he was “incredibly ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident.

Nalbandian at the Aegon Championship

Another instance of a player causing significant injury to an official was David Nalbandian’s 2012 outburst at Queen’s Club. At his Aegon Championship final against Marin Cilic, the Argentinian kicked a hoarding which caused a piece of wood to fly into line judge Andrew McDougall’s leg, which started bleeding profusely.

McEnroe's "you cannot be serious" meltdown

Known for his 'bad boy' persona throughout his career, John McEnroe's 1981 Wimbledon outburst is now the stuff of legend. In response to a call by a linesman, McEnroe hurled abuse after abuse at the official, leading to a code violation. In the same game, McEnroe was docked another point for racquet abuse. This was just the start for the legend. He received a 21-day suspension for exceeding the $7,500 fine limit mandated to him. He was also disqualified from the Australian Open in 1990 for racquet abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tarango's wife slaps umpire

At the 1995 Wimbledon Championships, US’s Jeff Tarango was issued a code violation for telling the crowd to “shut up”, considered an audible obscenity. In protest of this, Tarango asked that the umpire be replaced. When Rebeuh was not removed, Tarango accused him of being one of the most corrupt officials in the game. This was deemed unsportsmanlike by the umpire, resulting in yet another violation, following which, Tarango stormed off the court. To make matters worse, Tarango’s wife Benedicte then slapped Rebeuh twice across the face.

Nick Kyrgios' Italian Open walkout

An unsurprising addition to the list is tennis's current controversy child, Nick Kyrgios. Of his many run-ins with officials, Kyrgios' most extreme violation came at the 2019 Italian Open when he was disqualified from the tournament after throwing a chair into the court and then walking off, saying he was done. His reaction came after he was docked a game for swearing at the line umpire.

Djokovic's exit from a tournament that already lacked the star power of Federer and Nadal, means that the US Open 2020 Men's single winner will be a first time Grand Slam champion. This will end Djokovic's remarkable undefeated run in 2020, and add another low to his already topsy-turvy year. He will also lose all the prize money from the competition and any ATP points he has collected from the US Open.

Image Credits: AP