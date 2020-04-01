Novak Djokovic Beats Brother Marko In Fun Tennis Game At Home; Watch Video

With no tennis action taking place till June due to coronavirus, World No.1 Novak Djokovic is currently spending time at home as he awaits the resumption of the season. The Serbian was in red hot form prior to that, winning the Australian Open and Dubai Open Tennis Championships before the coronavirus outbreak broke his winning momentum. Despite no tennis action on the court, the Serbian has somewhat found a place to continue his tennis session.

Novak Djokovic makes tennis court at home amid coronavirus

In the latest video, Novak Djokovic can be seen playing tennis with his brother Marko by using a pan and ball inside the house during coronavirus. In this video, the World No.1 does the underarm serve and then plays his usual volleys. Novak Djokovic's brother also played tweener shots. Djokovic also produced behind the back shot which Marko eventually hit on the net created with chairs.

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠



Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

Marko is also a tennis player, who has played alongside Novak. Last year, Marko and Novak played doubles and reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open. They also paired up at the Monte Carlo Masters on clay but were knocked out in the first round itself.

Novak Djokovic donation

Recently, the Novak Djokovic donation news for coronavirus relief made headlines as the money will be used for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment. The Novak Djokovic donation announcement was made by his wife Jelena and the World No.1 himself As per recent reports, Novak Djokovic and his family are staying in Spain following nationwide lockdown orders due to coronavirus.

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.



Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

According to Novak Djokovic's spokesperson, his family's stay in Spain is “a pure coincidence”. The Serbian star said that he has been enjoying spending time with family due to the coronavirus outbreak. He added that he doesn’t remember spending so much time with his family since he became a father.

Novak Djokovic supports Olympics postponement

Recently, Novak Djokovic was in the news after he said that postponing Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic is the right decision. The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was scheduled to take place in Japan from July 24, 2020, was then rescheduled for the summer of 2021 due to the increasing concerns over coronavirus. It is reported that the tournament will now take place from the third week of July 2021.