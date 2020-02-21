Novak Djokovic Thrills Fans By Playing Late Night Street Tennis In Belgrade; Watch Video

World No.1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title last month. He is currently on a break after winning the first Grand Slam of the season as well as guiding Serbia to their ATP Cup title win. While he is away from the tennis court for some time, a video recently surfaced where he is seen enjoying the sport on the street.

Novak Djokovic street tennis

You have to love this from @DjokerNole ❤



Playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade with some local fans 🙌

Recently, a video was uploaded on ATP's Twitter account where Novak Djokovic was seen playing tennis with a bunch of kids on the streets of Belgrade without any net. According to UK's Daily Mail, Novak Djokovic spoke about the incident and said that while he was coming back with rackets, he saw a few locals play tennis without a net. He then spontaneously decided to join them and play the game.

He also told the kids that he was going to bring a net between two lamp posts to hook them up and play nicely. He said that one lives for such moments and since he is a father, he will invoke these situations to play with his children since Djokovic himself started playing the game by hitting the ball on the wall of a road or tennis court as a child. Novak Djokovic will be back in action, starting with the Dubai ATP competition, before playing at the Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami next month.

Novak Djokovic net worth

Novak Djokovic has a net worth that stands at an estimated $220 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Djokovic has also signed many sponsorship and endorsement deals over the years. He has endorsed brands like Lacoste, ASICS shoes, Uniqlo, Telekom Srbija as well as German nutritional supplement brand FitLine. He is also an ambassador for Ultimate Software. As reported by Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million a year through sponsorship from Lacoste and other endorsement deals.

