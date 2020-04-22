Novak Djokovic Blasted By Top Serbian Scientist For 'misguiding' People Against Vaccines

The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected the tennis season with the French Open being postponed till September while also saw the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War 2. While a vaccine to cure the deadly virus hasn't be been discovered yet, former Women's French Open champion Amelie Mauresmo believes tennis shouldn't resume until it has been created. However, current World No.1 Novak Djokovic has caused a stir after suggesting the Coronavirus vaccine shouldn't be made compulsory for tennis players before a tournament.

Coronavirus in Serbia: Novak Djokovic slammed by Epidemiologist Predrag Kon for misguiding people

Novak Djokovic's stance against a vaccine has been heavily criticised amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in Serbia. Djokovic courted controversy after suggesting that he could delay a return to tennis if players have to compulsorily administer a vaccine. Djokovic has a strong interest in scientific and spiritual subjects and has previously spoken of his inclination for natural healing as opposed to conventional medicine. Djokovic's wife Jelena also holds what many consider to be an 'unconventional view' after she shared a video supporting the notion that coronavirus could be spread via 5G technology.

The World No.1's comments drew the ire of Serbia's top scientist Predrag Kon, who believes Djokovic's stand could have a huge impact on people batting coronavirus in Serbia. In a Facebook post, Predag Kon slammed Novak Djokovic for creating misconceptions regarding vaccines. Predrag Kon added he wished he had an opportunity to have a chat with Djokovic earlier to explain the significance and enormous contribution of immunisations to the health of the Serbian population. While Novak Djokovic hasn't ruled out taking the coronavirus vaccine, he said that he would not be comfortable with it.

Coronavirus in Serbia: Novak Djokovic donation

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has made a telling contribution in the fight against Coronavirus in Serbia. The 2019 Wimbledon champion donated €1 million ($1.1 million) to buy respirators and other gear to combat coronavirus in Serbia. Novak Djokovic also made a donation to Spain's coronavirus relief fund after fellow tennis ace and World No.2 Rafael Nadal urged athletes to help him raise an ambitious target of $12.13 million to fight the deadly virus in the country.

