Novak Djokovic Tries To Cover Up For COVID-19 Backlash With €40,000 Donation In Serbia

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has faced the scourge of the media for his behaviour amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 17-time Grand Slam champion organised the Adria Tour which was majorly held in his native Serbia as well in neighbouring nations like Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The tournament turned out to be a hotspot for COVID-19, with Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena, Viktor Troicki, his partner, Borna Coric and Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic all testing positive for the deadly virus.

Novak Djokovic coronavirus: Novak Djokovic charity makes €40,000 donation amidst backlash

In a desperate attempt to save face, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has donated more than €40,000 ($45,000) to a Serbian town badly affected by the pandemic according to local media reports. The SportKlub TV sports channel reported that the eight-time Australian Open champion donated the money to Novi Pazar, in Serbia's southwest, after the town declared a state of emergency. Serbia is reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, registering more than 200 cases daily recently compared to around 50 a month ago.

Novak Djokovic coronavirus: Novak Djokovic slammed for hosting Adria Tour, issues apology

Novak Djokovic faced immense backlash for hosting the Adria Tour in Serbia despite the coronavirus concerns. The tournament saw players embracing each other across the net, while a video of them partying in Belgrade also went viral. The players used no protective equipment and Djokovic was heavily criticised for organising the tournament, especially from fellow professional Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for coronavirus, and the Serbian ace issued a public apology for organising the now-cancelled Tour. The World No. 1 added that he was 'deeply sorry' that the tournament caused harm.

Djokovic coronavirus: Novak Djokovic net worth and Novak Djokovic charity

Novak Djokovic’s donations towards the welfare of Serbia is not his first attempt to help in the fight against the ongoing global pandemic. On March 27, Djokovic and his wife Jelena took to Twitter and pledged to donate €1 million ($1.1 million) to help the Serbian government to buy respirators. Additionally, he donated to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus crisis in Spain. The Serbian ace, through the Novak Djokovic charity, made a donation of an undisclosed amount to Italy in their attempts to fight the pandemic. Novak Djokovic donated $500,000 with an additional $65 for every ace he served while pledging $25,000 with an additional $200 for every ace he served throughout the Australian summer to the victims of the Australian bushfires.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around $220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo and FitLine. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, Ultimate Software Group. According to Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives $20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money in his career so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes.

(Image Courtesy: atptour.com)