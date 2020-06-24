Positive For Covid, Novak Djokovic Apologises For Adria Tour; Says it Was Held Too Soon

Novak Djokovic apologized for the "harm" his tennis tournament caused to the public and his fans around the globe after more than five people, including him and his wife Jelena tested positive for Coronavirus over the last three days after participating a tournament in Belgrade. The couple was found to be infected after Djokovic organised an exhibition series in Croatia and Serbia.

The tour was reportedly organised to bring some of the world’s best players to the Balkan nations and provide some income for the participants.

Djokovic tenders apology

The couple has returned to Belgrade and will be self-isolating for the next two weeks. Djokovic's kids have tested negative.

In a statement hours after his results were made public, in an update on his social media accounts, the world's number one player said, "I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection."

"If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in immediate future. The rest of the tournament has been canceled and we will remain focused on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery."

The Adria Tour, organized by Djokovic was a charity tournament, was played on June 13 and 14. The event attracted a crowd of around 4,000. Reports also suggested that no social distancing was observed during the tour. The event was cancelled after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for the COVID-19. Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki have also tested positive.

The tournament final was to be played on Sunday evening, and it was immediately canceled after Dimitrov's medical report.

