Novak Djokovic Lauded By World No. 428 For His 'humility' To Support Him In Tough Times

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic recently caught up and practised with Spanish player Carlos Gomez-Herrera in Marbella, Spain. The World No.1 ranked player is currently in Spain as the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues to remain in effect in the country. The two players are known to be long-time friends of each other and the duo even teamed-up for doubles together in Dubai in 2014.

Carlos Gomez-Herrera praises Novak Djokovic

According to Carlos Gomez-Herrera in a recent interview, the Serbian star is trying his best to provide financial help to lower-ranked tennis players like himself as coronavirus continues to halt professional tennis action. Gomez-Herrera, who is ranked 428th according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), says that the World No.1 is doing all his work without looking for any publicity. The Spanish player also admitted that Djokovic has asked him for a “lot of information” for ways in which he can help his fellow tennis players.

Carlos Gomez-Herrera further praised the 17-time Grand Slam winner for having a humble personality. He said that apart from being a “great athlete”, Djokovic is also an “extraordinary person”. Gomes-Herrera also added that he considers him as a “great friend” who cares for the tennis fraternity.

Novak Djokovic donation

The most Novak Djokovic donation was when he pledged to donate €1 million (US$1.1 million) to help the Serbian government for buying respirators and other gears to combat the disease. Djokovic and his wife Jelena took to Twitter on March 27 to announce the same. Additionally, the World No.1 also donated to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus crisis in Spain.

For the Australian bushfires that took place earlier this year through the ATP, Novak Djokovic donated $500,000 with an additional US$65 for every ace he served. From his personal contribution, Djokovic pledged $25,000 with an additional $200 for every ace he served throughout the Australian summer.

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.



Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

Novak Djokovic net worth and Novak Djokovic house

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes. Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Novak Djokovic diet

Apart from collecting Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic is also known for maintaining his fitness. During an interview with WIRED in 2019, he revealed his diet and a workout plan which he practices on a daily basis. He said that he follows a gluten and dairy-free diet. Novak Djokovic further said that he avoids sugar and chooses to stick with vegetables, beans, fruit, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, lentils and healthy oils. Novak Djokovic has claimed that since his switch to a gluten-free diet, he feels lighter, more energetic and mentally sharper. Additionally, he also revealed that he has been following a plant-based diet for more than four-and-a-half years during a press conference in January early this year.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth and Novak Djokovic house figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth figures.