Novak Djokovic Mocked By Irish Airline With 'We're Not An Airline, But We Do Fly' Jibe

The year 2021 was one of the best years for Novak Djokovic as he was able to win at least three out of the four Grand Slam titles on his way to holding onto the top spot in the men's singles ranking. However, the ongoing year has completely started off on a poor note for Djokovic who was not able to defend his Australian Open crown owing to the row over the vaccination status and was deported from the host nation. While the Novak Djokovic COVID Vaccine saga persists, an Irish AIrline attempted a jibe at the Serbian over his vaccine status.

Ryanair airline mocks Novak Djokovic over COVID-19 vaccine

Ryanair in their tweet took a dig at Novak Djokovic, stating that “We’re not an airline but we do fly planes.” The tweet was a result of the comment made by Djokovic over COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic in his comment said, “I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get the jab.”

We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/ynYkvQu10z — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

Novak Djokovic ready to give up Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic during his recent interview revealed that he is ready to miss out on future Grand Slam titles rather than getting vaccinated. The World No 1 in his interview said that his choice of not taking vaccination should not be related to the anti-vaccine movement and that he is ready to pay whatever price for staying unvaccinated.

He said, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay.I understand the consequences of my decision. I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.” He further added "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Prior to the vaccination interview, Novak Djokovic had described his detention and deportation from Australia as an 'unfortunate event'. After the Visa was reinstated initially, Australia's immigration minister keeping in mind the best interest of his county used his ministerial discretion to revoke the Serbian Tennis star's visa with the player challenging the decision on the court only for the appeal to be turned down.