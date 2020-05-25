Novak Djokovic's Mother Claims World No.1 Cried Inconsolably After Olympics 2016 Loss

Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. While he was in possession of all four Grand Slams at the same time in 2016 to cap off one of the most successful phases of his career, he also suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro around the same time. Quite recently, Djokovic’s mother Dijana revealed that his son cried inconsolably after his defeat at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

Novak Djokovic’s defeat to Juan Martin del Potro in 2016

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, hot favourite Novak Djokovic lost to Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7, 6-7 in straight sets, which sent him crashing out of the tournament after the first round itself. Surprisingly, Juan Martin del Potro was returning to the court after sustaining a wrist injury.

Novak Djokovic’s mother Dijana recently revealed in an Instagram Live session that while his son cried after the defeat, she had never seen her son cry as much as he did that day. Djana also said that all these years later, his son’s defeat still breaks her heart. She further revealed that her son felt he has left his entire country disappointed.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes. Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slams

The Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally makes him the third most successful player in men’s history (after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal). So far, Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles, including eight Australian Opens, one French Open, five Wimbledons and three US Open singles titles.

Novak Djokovic diet

Apart from collecting Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic is also known for his fitness levels. During an interview with WIRED in 2019, he revealed his diet and a workout plan which he practices on a daily basis. He said that he follows a gluten and dairy-free diet. Novak Djokovic further said that he avoids sugar from his diet and chooses to stick with vegetables, beans, fruit, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, lentils and healthy oils. Novak Djokovic has claimed that since his switch to a gluten-free diet, he feels lighter, more energetic and mentally sharper. Additionally, he also revealed that he has been following a plant-based diet for more than four-and-a-half years during a press conference in January early this year.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth figures.

