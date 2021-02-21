Novak Djokovic Motivates Medvedev To Win A Major Grand Slam, Says 'just A Matter Of Time'

The current world number one Novak Djokovic has successfully retained his Australian Open title by registering a straight-set victory over the first-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

Post his one-side win in the summit clash, 'Djoker' hailed the young Russian sensation as one of the toughest players that he has faced in his illustrious career. However, what really stood out the most is Djokovic telling Medvedev that it is just a matter of time before he lays his hands on a tennis Grand Slam.

'It's just a matter of time': Novak Djokovic

"I really like Daniil as a person off the court. He is great, always very friendly, very outgoing but on the court his definitely one of the toughest players that I have ever faced in my life", said Djokovic during the presentation ceremony while holding the Australian Open trophy aloft.



"It's a matter of time when you are going to hold a Grand Slam and that's for sure. If you don't mind waiting for a few more years (jokingly). I would like everyone just once more to appreciate what he has done- a 20-match-winning streak in the last couple of months. 'Amazing!'," the Serbian icon added.

Novak Djokovic wins his record ninth Australian Open title

Djokovic, who had suffered a scare against Dominic Thiem in the last year's summit clash made easy work of Medvedev 7-5,6-2,6-2 to clinch his record ninth Australian Open title and by the virtue of this win, he has won his 18th career Grand Slam and needs just two more slams to equal the dynamic duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who are tied at 20 apiece.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the young Russian as he was locking horns with an opponent who had already won the first Grand Slam of the year eight times. However, the 23-year old had a great run prior to this title clash as he enjoyed a 20-match winning streak since November last year where he clinched the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and the ATP Cup respectively.

'Djoker' meant business right from the word 'go' and even though Medvedev did stage a fightback it was only a sporadic one as the 33-year-old made use of his experience to come out of tense situations and add yet another feather in the cap and that is the Australian Open 2021 championship.

