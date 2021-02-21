Novak Djokovic Wins Record 9th Australian Open Crown, Takes His Grand Slam Tally To 18

The current world number one Novak Djokovic has successfully retained his Australian Open title by registering a straight-sets victory over the first-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

'Djoker' who had suffered a scare against Dominic Thiem in the last year's summit clash made easy work of Medvedev 7-5,6-2,6-2 to clinch his record ninth Australian Open title and by the virtue of this win, he has won his 18th career Grand Slam and needs just two more slams to equal the dynamic duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who are tied at 20 apiece.

Novak Djokovic wins his record ninth Australian Open title

It was always going to be an uphill task for the young Russian as he was locking horns with an opponent who had already won the first Grand Slam of the year eight times. However, the 23-year old had a great run prior to this title clash as he enjoyed a 20-match winning streak since November last year where he clinched the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and the ATP Cup respectively.

Novak Djokovic meant business right from the word 'go' and even though Medvedev did stage a fightback it was only a sporadic one as the 33-year-old made use of his experience to come out of tense situations and add yet another feather in the cap and that is the Australian Open 2021 championship.

Djokovic creates new records with Australian Open win

After this win, the Serbian icon has extended his record for most men's singles titles at the Australian Open with nine titles to his name. The top-seeded Djokovic has now won six Grand Slam titles post the age of 30, equalling the reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal's record.