Roger Federer's Entry To Rafael Nadal's Instagram Live Makes Twitterati Create Funny Memes

World No.2 Rafael Nadal is one of the toughest players to beat in tennis due to his never-say-die attitude. The 33-year-old can crush the spirit of his opponent with his lethal strokeplay, but there is one thing that keeps the Spaniard worried and that is technology. This was visible on Monday where he struggled on an Instagram Live chat with his fiercest rival Roger Federer and Andy Murray on the other side.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram Live chat with Roger Federer

Apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal also had Andy Murray joining the two on an Instagram live chat on Monday. During the chat, all three of them spoke about their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill. The session, which was viewed by thousands of fans, also saw them speaking about their day-to-day activities during self-isolation.

During the chat, Roger Federer also spoke about his recovery after surgery and he said that he had a really good first six weeks and then things got a bit slower. He added that the recovery process is going good again and he should be injury-free soon.

Fans make Roger Federer memes following Instagram Live chat with Rafael Nadal

Following the Instagram Live chat between the three (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray) fans were quick to take to Twitter and post Roger Federer memes due to his reaction of suddenly coming on the chat with Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer: The making of the 'Fedal' rivalry

The first time that the 'Fedal' (Nadal vs Federer) rivalry into the limelight was back in Miami 2004 when the tournament was called the ATP NASDAQ-100 Open. Few would have predicted the rivalry to go on for so long and produce some memorable matches for fans over the years. While Roger Federer went onto win 20 Grand Slam titles, which is a record for any men's tennis player, Rafael Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam titles.

